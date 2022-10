Japan’s Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) has penned a multi-year charter contract with French energy major TotalEnergies for a newbuild liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier.

The vessel is currently being built by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) for delivery in 2025.

The 174,000 cu m ship will feature a ME-GA engine to cut methane slip and improve fuel consumption, MOL said.

Financial details surrounding the deal have not been disclosed.