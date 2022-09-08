Monjasa adds to Middle East tanker fleet

Denmark-based bunker supplier Monjasa has expanded its fleet with the acquisition of a 2009-built oil and chemical tanker for cargo and bunkering operations in the Arabian Gulf.

The 9,600 dwt Monjasa Shaker , formerly known as Trinity Erk, was picked up from Turkey’s Safemar Shipping for an undisclosed price. VesselsValue estimates the ship as worth around $7m.

Monjasa said the vessel will be capable of supporting the company’s biodiesel supplies across the United Arab Emirates, which commenced earlier this year.

Monjasa’s marine fuel operations across the Middle East currently consist of four tankers ranging between 4,000 and 10,000 dwt. The new addition matches demand for transporting oil cargoes from the Fujairah bunkering hub to Monjasa’s main markets across Dubai, Abu-Dhabi and Sharjah ports, as well as performing ship-to-ship refuelling operations, the company said.

Monjasa controls a fleet of 25 tankers and barges and supplied a total of 5.7m tonnes of fuel products at more than 700 ports during 2021, of which 850,000 tonnes were supplied across the Middle East.