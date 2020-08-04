Montreal port suffers another strike

Montreal port has been plunged into another strike. The Quebec port went through a fractious five-day strike last week over working conditions.

The Longshoremen’s Union has since tabled another strike that started yesterday morning and will last through to early on Friday morning.

German carrier Hapag-Lloyd advises that this week’s strike will affect only Termont Terminal. MGT Terminals will continue to work normally.

“The situation remains fluid and may change at short notice,” Hapag-Lloyd warned clients in a note seen by Splash.