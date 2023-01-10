MSC boxship pulled free after grounding in Italy

The 340-m-long containership MSC Elaine was successfully refloated after becoming stranded on the breakwater at the port of Gioia Tauro, obstructing access to the large container port in Southern Italy.

Assisted by several tugs, the 2009-built 8,566 teu ship owned by Mediterranean Shipping Co (MSC) managed to break free from the breakwater barrier earlier today and reach the mooring dock to undergo all the necessary technical checks.

Earlier inspections suggested there was no serious damage to the ship. AIS data shows the Panama-flagged boxship has left the port and is on its way to Marsaxlokk, Malta.

The incident occurred on January 9, around 9.00 hrs local time, as the ship was leaving the port. No injuries or pollution have been reported.