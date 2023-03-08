MSC ship loses more than 40 boxes overboard in bad weather

An MSC panamax boxship has lost more than 40 empty containers overboard during bad weather some 350 nautical miles east of Bermuda.

The incident was reported by the Bermuda Maritime Operations Center, which was advised via email from the MSC Shristi that it had lost a total of 46 boxes at three different times.

The 4,738 teu Liberian-flagged vessel was on its way from Boston to the Dominican Republic.

Last year, the Washington-based liner lobby group, the World Shipping Council (WSC), initiated a three-year study after its report covering 2020-2021 showed a spike in containers lost at sea, with the average loss for the two-year period of 3,113 compared to 779 in the previous period.

MSC also moved to minimise the risk of losing boxes by contracting with the Norwegian classification society DNV last September to implement the new Anti-Roll Assist system and ARCS (Anti-Roll for Containerships) class notation on about 100 ships. The contract covers dozens of its newbuildings, ships in operation, and vessels to be constructed, ranging in size from 1,800 teu to the largest vessels at some 24,000 teu.

A somewhat nervous week for the Geneva-based liner as one of its giant boxships, the 16,652 teu MSC Istanbul, also briefly broke down in the Suez Canal on Sunday.