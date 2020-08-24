Middle EastTankers

Nan Lian Ship Management behind Sonangol suezmax acquisition

Jason Jiang Jason Jiang August 24, 2020
UAE-based Nan Lian Ship Management has been confirmed as the buyer of the 2001-built 159,200 dwt suezmax tanker Sonangol Kizomba.

Multiple shipbroking houses reported last week that the DSME-built vessel had been sold by Angolan state oil company Sonangol for a price of $12.3m, lower than VesselsValue‘s valuation of $14.35m. Seasure Shipbroking has identified the buyer as Nan Lian Ship Management, with ship registration information showing that the vessel has been renamed Antares Shine.

Dubai-based Nan Lian Ship Management currently owns two tankers.

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

