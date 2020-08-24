Nan Lian Ship Management behind Sonangol suezmax acquisition

UAE-based Nan Lian Ship Management has been confirmed as the buyer of the 2001-built 159,200 dwt suezmax tanker Sonangol Kizomba .

Multiple shipbroking houses reported last week that the DSME-built vessel had been sold by Angolan state oil company Sonangol for a price of $12.3m, lower than VesselsValue‘s valuation of $14.35m. Seasure Shipbroking has identified the buyer as Nan Lian Ship Management, with ship registration information showing that the vessel has been renamed Antares Shine.

Dubai-based Nan Lian Ship Management currently owns two tankers.