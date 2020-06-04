Nanjing Tanker orders chemical tanker at Taizhou Maple Leaf Shipbuilding

Nanjing Tanker orders chemical tanker at Taizhou Maple Leaf Shipbuilding

June 4th, 2020 Greater China, Tankers 0 comments

Nanjing Tanker, a tanker unit of China Merchants, has placed an order at domestic yard Taishou Maple Leaf Shipbuilding for the construction of a 3,700 dwt chemical tanker.

In the meantime, Nanjing Tanker signed a time charter contract with SECCO, a petrochemical joint venture between Sinopec and BP, for the vessel which will be deployed for domestic shipping operations following delivery in 2021.

The company has allocated RMB70m ($9.9m) for the newbuild project.

Nanjing Tanker currently operates a fleet of around 60 tankers with total capacity of 2.24m dwt.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.