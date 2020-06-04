Home Sector Tankers Nanjing Tanker orders chemical tanker at Taizhou Maple Leaf Shipbuilding June 4th, 2020 Jason Jiang Greater China, Tankers

Nanjing Tanker, a tanker unit of China Merchants, has placed an order at domestic yard Taishou Maple Leaf Shipbuilding for the construction of a 3,700 dwt chemical tanker.

In the meantime, Nanjing Tanker signed a time charter contract with SECCO, a petrochemical joint venture between Sinopec and BP, for the vessel which will be deployed for domestic shipping operations following delivery in 2021.

The company has allocated RMB70m ($9.9m) for the newbuild project.

Nanjing Tanker currently operates a fleet of around 60 tankers with total capacity of 2.24m dwt.