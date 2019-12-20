Nanjing Tanker orders tanker pair at Wuchang Shipbuilding

Nanjing Tanker orders tanker pair at Wuchang Shipbuilding

December 20th, 2019 Greater China, Tankers 0 comments

Nanjing Tanker, a tanker unit of China Merchants Group, has placed an order at CSIC-affiliated Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry for the construction of two 24,000 dwt crude oil tankers.

The company issued an tender offer for the order in October.

The ship will be fitted with a series of eco design features and will be deployed for domestic crude oil transportation.

Delivery is scheduled in June 2021.

Nanjing Tanker, previously the main tanker arm of Sinotrans & CSC, now focuses on smaller tanker operations after the merger between China Merchants and Sinotrans & CSC.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2018. All rights reserved. SG.