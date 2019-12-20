Nanjing Tanker orders tanker pair at Wuchang Shipbuilding

Nanjing Tanker, a tanker unit of China Merchants Group, has placed an order at CSIC-affiliated Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry for the construction of two 24,000 dwt crude oil tankers.

The company issued an tender offer for the order in October.

The ship will be fitted with a series of eco design features and will be deployed for domestic crude oil transportation.

Delivery is scheduled in June 2021.

Nanjing Tanker, previously the main tanker arm of Sinotrans & CSC, now focuses on smaller tanker operations after the merger between China Merchants and Sinotrans & CSC.