Nantong Xiangyu secures orders for up to six bulkers

Jason Jiang Jason JiangJanuary 25, 2021
Nantong Xiangyu Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering has announced that it has secured newbuilding orders for the construction of up to six 79,900 dwt bulk carriers from three domestic owners.

Ningbo Juhe Logistics, Anhui Chizhou Jiuhua Shipping and Guangxi Jinhang Shipping have each ordered 1+1 bulkers at the yard. 

The vessels will be deployed for domestic coastal operations.

Deliveries of the firm vessels are scheduled in 2023.

The latest orders have added Nantong Xiangyu’s orderbook to 39 ships.

