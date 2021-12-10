EuropeOffshore

Neptune Energy CEO to step down

Adis AjdinDecember 10, 2021
UK-based oil and gas operator Neptune Energy said on Friday chief executive officer Jim House had decided to retire from his role and from the company’s board at the end of the month.

Pete Jones, currently Neptune’s vice president of operations, Europe, will succeed House as CEO and join the board on January 1, 2022. He joined Neptune in August 2018.

House leaves Neptune after four years, having played a formative role in building the business following its acquisition of ENGIE E&P International.

“I am immensely proud of what Neptune has achieved in the last four years. We have created an excellent team and a leading portfolio that has solid foundations upon which to deliver our ambitious growth plans. I am delighted to now hand the baton to Pete to drive Neptune even further forward as we meet the challenges of securing vital energy supplies through the energy transition,” House said.

