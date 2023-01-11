Dry CargoGreater ChinaShipyards

New Dayang wins ultramax orders

In the bulk carrier sector, Chinese builder New Dayang has secured two orders for ultramax newbuidings, both from London-based repeat clients.

The buyers are Ocean Agencies and Marine Capital, both placing orders for two 63,500 dwt ultramaxes with the unit price understood by brokers to be around $31.5m, showing a significant price drop of over $2m for a vessel of the same type and specifications from New Dayang last month.

All vessels, which are based on on Crown 63 Plus design, are scheduled for delivery in the first half of 2025.

