New head of Sinotrans appointed

Feng Boming, 52, has become chairman of Sinotrans in a shuffle of management among China’s state-run maritime conglomerates. He has moved from his position as deputy general manager of China Merchants Group, the parent of Sinotrans. Through to April this year, Feng had served as chairman of Cosco Shipping Ports.

Over the past decade, senior management at China’s two largest state-owned maritime conglomerates – Cosco and China Merchants – have often switched between the two companies.

