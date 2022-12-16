New marine underwriting agency launches

Kevin Wolfe, a 40+ year veteran of the marine insurance market and US private equity firm Beat Capital Partners, have launched specialty marine underwriting agency, Marcato Marine Insurance Services.

Marcato will have the capacity to offer project cargo limits up to $147.5m, and $20m for cargo/warehouse, hull/P&I, and marine liabilities.

Wolfe, formerly with Allianz, commented: “There is a wealth of unrealised opportunity within the marine market and I look forward to re-connecting with our broker colleagues and building new and enduring relationships with those who may not be as familiar with marine insurance placements.”