New offshore wind facility planned on New York’s Staten Island

New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) has awarded a conditional designation as developer to NorthPoint Development with the goal to transform a Rossville municipal site, a 33-acre city-owned waterfront industrial property in Staten Island, into an offshore wind (OSW) port facility for manufacturing and assembling wind turbine components.

The Rossville site is one of the few remaining industrial waterfront properties available and suitable for waterfront-dependent industrial uses in the region. The project will include a never-used liquified natural gas (LNG) vessel tanker pier. The site’s approximately 2,000 linear feet of shoreline along the federally maintained Arthur Kill Channel and its easy access to the regional highway network are significant assets.

The College of Staten Island will receive $566,000 of state funding through this project to help train young people for careers in offshore wind.

In September, New York City unveiled a 15-year, $191m OSW vision plan to make New York a leading destination for the industry. NYCEDC is prepared to allocate up to $70m of that investment in infrastructure on the Rossville site.