New port complex in Brazilian state of Espírito Santo moves a step closer

The Imetame group is preparing to build a private port complex in Aracruz, in Brazil’s state of Espírito Santo. The company has now obtained all of the licences it requires to begin construction, which it has estimated will cost $335m and take three years to complete.

The complex is planned to include at least three terminals – one each for containers, solid bulk cargo and general cargo – and the potential for an oil and gas operation.

The container terminal will initially have a cargo-handling capacity of 300,000 teu per year, which could expand up to 1 million teu. The solid bulk cargo terminal is designed to handle 10m tonnes per year.

With a depth of 17 meters, the port will be able to receive the largest ships in the global market, according to Cristiane Marsillac, head of the logistics division of Imetame.

Road construction has already begun at the site. Marsillac anticipates that, within 2.5 years, the port will be able to begin operations while construction continues.