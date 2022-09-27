AmericasContainersPorts and Logistics

New York trumps LA and Long Beach in box throughput for the first time

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersSeptember 27, 2022
0 82 1 minute read
Port Authority of NY & NJ

In the extraordinary period for container shipping where seemingly all old metrics have been discarded, another new astonishing statistic has emerged – the United States has just crowned the port of New York and New Jersey as the nation’s top port for box throughput for the first time.

Figures compiled for the McCown Container Volume Observer show the east coast port beat the Californian ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles in teu handled for the month of August.

The shift in volumes comes as carriers moved more calls from the west coast to the east coast all year leading to a coastal shift in congestion too, which has recently seen the port of New York and New Jersey institute a quarterly container imbalance fee for ocean carriers in a bid to free up space.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersSeptember 27, 2022
0 82 1 minute read
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button