New York trumps LA and Long Beach in box throughput for the first time

In the extraordinary period for container shipping where seemingly all old metrics have been discarded, another new astonishing statistic has emerged – the United States has just crowned the port of New York and New Jersey as the nation’s top port for box throughput for the first time.

Figures compiled for the McCown Container Volume Observer show the east coast port beat the Californian ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles in teu handled for the month of August.

The shift in volumes comes as carriers moved more calls from the west coast to the east coast all year leading to a coastal shift in congestion too, which has recently seen the port of New York and New Jersey institute a quarterly container imbalance fee for ocean carriers in a bid to free up space.