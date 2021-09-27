New York unveils $191m offshore wind scheme

New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) and Mayor Bill de Blasio have announced a 15-year, $191m plan to make New York City a leading destination for the offshore wind industry.

The so-called Offshore Wind Vision (OSW) plan aims to create over 13,000 jobs and generate $1.3bn in average annual investment, in addition to a reduction of 34.5m tons of CO2 – the equivalent of removing nearly 500,000 cars from the roadways for 15 years.

“The Climate Crisis is real. New York City will serve as the model for taking climate action and growing the offshore wind industry with a real long-term vision plan focused on equity,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio. “We have the opportunity now to deliver on promises and set the city on a path towards a sustainable future.”

New York will make commitments focused on three core areas: sites and infrastructure to support the construction and operation of offshore wind farms; investment to develop workforce training and support businesses that seek to create a diverse talent pool in offshore wind; and promote research and innovation in the offshore wind so new technologies and approaches are created in the city.

The plan looks ahead to attract additional federal, state, and private investments to drive industry growth. To help ensure progress is made, NYCEDC will establish an offshore wind industry advisory council led by co-chairs Elizabeth Yeampierre, executive director of UPROSE, and KC Sahl, northeast energy market leader at VHB, a civil engineering firm active in the offshore wind industry.