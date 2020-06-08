Home Sector Offshore Nexans Norway secures Seagreen offshore wind contract June 9th, 2020 Grant Rowles Europe, Offshore

Nexans Norway has been awarded a design, engineering, production and installation contract to supply cables to the Seagreen project off the coast of Scotland.

Norwegian export credit guarantee agency GIEK is providing guarantee coverage of NOK1.6bn and Danish export agency EKF is also participating in the project financing of the windfarm.

Seagreen is an offshore wind farm being developed by SSE Renewables and will comprise of 114 wind turbines.

Nexans plans to use its new cable-laying vessel Nexans Aurora for the project, which is currently under construction at Norway’s Ulstein Verft.