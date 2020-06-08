Nexans Norway secures Seagreen offshore wind contract

June 9th, 2020

Nexans Norway has been awarded a design, engineering, production and installation contract to supply cables to the Seagreen project off the coast of Scotland.

Norwegian export credit guarantee agency GIEK is providing guarantee coverage of NOK1.6bn and Danish export agency EKF is also participating in the project financing of the windfarm.

Seagreen is an offshore wind farm being developed by SSE Renewables and will comprise of 114 wind turbines.

Nexans plans to use its new cable-laying vessel Nexans Aurora for the project, which is currently under construction at Norway’s Ulstein Verft.

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

