Next Geosolutions wins Tyrrhenian Link survey contract

Geoscience and engineering service provider Next Geosolutions has been awarded a survey contract by Italian transmission system operator Terna for the Tyrrhenian Link interconnector connecting the Italian peninsula with the islands of Sicily and Sardinia.

The interconnector is divided in two sections: East Link from Sicily to Campania and West Link from Sicily to Sardinia.

Next Geosolutions has won the contract to survey the West Link section of the project with the support of CoNISMa.

Earlier this year, Fugro announced it had won the contract for the East Link section.

The West Link, with its 471 km length and 2120 m depth below sea level, will be, once completed, the deepest submarine power cable in the world, breaking the current record of 1600 m still held by Terna with the SAPEI Link between Sardinia and the Italian peninsula.

The 1 GW Tyrrhenian Link is a strategic project for the Italian electricity system for which Terna will invest approximately €3.7bn over the next few years, involving some 250 companies.