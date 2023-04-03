EuropeFinance and InsuranceGas

Nicolas Saverys plotting to take Exmar private

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinApril 3, 2023
Exmar

Nicolas Saverys is planning to launch a voluntary and conditional public takeover bid for all shares in Belgian gas shipowner and infrastructure provider Exmar.

Saverys’ investment vehicle Saverex would offer €12.10 in cash for each share it does not already own, a premium of 24.74% over Exmar stock’s closing price on March 31 and some 33% over the one-month volume weighted average prices.

If shareholders agree to a dividend payment of €1 per share at a general meeting on May 16, this amount will be deducted from the offer price.

Saverex already owns more than 45% of the shares in Exmar. The takeover offer is subject to customary conditions, including a 95% acceptance threshold.

Exmar’s board of directors has unanimously resolved to support and recommend the bid.

