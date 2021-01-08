Dry CargoGreater China

Ningbo Marine orders handy bulker trio at China Merchants Jinling

Jason Jiang Jason JiangJanuary 8, 2021
0 71 Less than a minute

Chinese dry bulk operator Ningbo Marine has signed a shipbuilding contract with China Merchants Jinling Shipbuilding for the construction of three 49,800 dwt handy bulkers.

The company announced plans for the order at the end of October last year.

Delivery of the vessels is scheduled in August, October and December of 2022 and the total value of the contracts is RMB540m ($83.5m).

Ningbo Marine said the new vessels are part of the company’s fleet optimisation plan as it is going to phase out a number of older vessels in the next few years.

Jason Jiang Jason JiangJanuary 8, 2021
0 71 Less than a minute
Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button