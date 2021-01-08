Ningbo Marine orders handy bulker trio at China Merchants Jinling

Chinese dry bulk operator Ningbo Marine has signed a shipbuilding contract with China Merchants Jinling Shipbuilding for the construction of three 49,800 dwt handy bulkers.

The company announced plans for the order at the end of October last year.

Delivery of the vessels is scheduled in August, October and December of 2022 and the total value of the contracts is RMB540m ($83.5m).

Ningbo Marine said the new vessels are part of the company’s fleet optimisation plan as it is going to phase out a number of older vessels in the next few years.