Noble reveals multiple new drillship contracts

New York and Copenhagen-listed offshore driller Noble Corporation has revealed several new drillship contracts.

According to the company’s latest update, the 2011-built drillship Noble Gerry de Souza is set to start a new nine-month contract for an undisclosed operator in Nigeria with unpriced options extending into Q3 2024.

Meanwhile, three floaters have secured work with operators in the US Gulf of Mexico. The 2014-built Noble Stanley Lafosse has been fixed for a six-well work program from June this year until mid-2024. The deal is worth around $148m and comes with five, one-well options.

The Noble Faye Kozak has been awarded a one-well contract with Kosmos for at least 50 days at a dayrate of $450,000. The contract is scheduled to start in Q2 or Q3 2023 in direct continuation of the rig’s current work. The rig is currently working for QuarterNorth Energy and the operator has exercised one of its two-well options.

The 2011-built Noble Globetrotter I has been awarded a new contract with an undisclosed operator for 70 days of plug & abandonment work planned to begin in July 2023. Noble said the rig is expected to commence its previously disclosed contract with Petronas in Mexico in late January, later than previously anticipated due to permitting delays.