Nordic Unmanned and Aeromon form joint venture

Nordic Unmanned has formed a joint venture with the Finnish company Aeromon which will combine their respective businesses utilising advanced drone-based monitoring and emission monitoring technologies.

Nordic Unmanned, with its headquarters in Norway, provides unmanned, drone-based systems and related services.

Aeromon has developed maritime emission monitoring technology since 2015. The company offers a range of services based on advanced sensor packages and specialist software. The technology has been utilised in multiple projects for gas concentration mapping, and by a European maritime authority.

Future clients for the new JV are anticipated to include maritime authorities, port authorities, plus oil and gas companies, which will require additional data as tighter emission limits are introduced.