Northern Offshore boosts offshore wind fleet with Wilson Offshore quartet

CTV operator Northern Offshore Services (N-O-S) is increasing its offshore wind offering with larger offshore supply vessels by taking over full technical and commercial management of four Wilson Offshore vessels in Q3 2021.

The four vessels Wilson Arctic , Wilson Atlantic, Wilson Alboran and Wilson Adriatic will be renamed, repainted and fully integrated into the N-O-S fleet.

The vessels are 80-90 m long, designed for accommodation, cargo transfers, W2W, survey and ROV operations.

David Kristensson, CEO of Northern Offshore Group, the parent company of Northern Offshore Services, said: “This step is in line with our strategy to increase the range of services that we are offering to the market and represents a great opportunity for us and the owners of the fleet, by being able to contribute with our brand and many years of experience.”

Northern Offshore Services operates about 40 vessels, of which most are CTVs.