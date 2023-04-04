ContainersEnvironmentEurope

Norwegian liner targets 50% emission cuts by 2025

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersApril 4, 2023
0 0 1 minute read
NCL

North Sea Container Line (NCL), a small Norwegian liner with five ships in its fleet, has laid out highly ambitious decarbonisation plans, seeking to slash fleet emissions by 50% by 2025. To this end, the company has signed an agreement with carbon analytics company Siglar Carbon.

NCL has ordered two duel fuel methanol ships that will replace three smaller ships in 2025. The ship hull and hold are optimised for energy efficiency and the ship size is maximised for the Norwegian coast. All design measures add up to a 63% reduction in energy use per tonne mile. However, emissions numbers will also be impacted by the operation of the fleet. Therefore, NCL operators have KPIs related to energy use per container and will receive daily updates from Siglar Carbon.

“I do not want our customers to have any doubt that our decarbonisation promises and targets are real. That’s why our actions will be measured and the related emissions reductions documented by Siglar Carbon,” said Bente Hetland, NCL’s managing director. “It is still a challenge for many shipowners to fully understand the carbon consequence of their decisions. For our customers it’s almost impossible.”

NCL, founded in 1994, operates container vessels between the European hubs of Rotterdam, Hamburg and Bremerhaven and Norwegian ports from Egersund in the south to Stokmarknes in the north.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersApril 4, 2023
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button