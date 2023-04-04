Norwegian liner targets 50% emission cuts by 2025

North Sea Container Line (NCL), a small Norwegian liner with five ships in its fleet, has laid out highly ambitious decarbonisation plans, seeking to slash fleet emissions by 50% by 2025. To this end, the company has signed an agreement with carbon analytics company Siglar Carbon.

NCL has ordered two duel fuel methanol ships that will replace three smaller ships in 2025. The ship hull and hold are optimised for energy efficiency and the ship size is maximised for the Norwegian coast. All design measures add up to a 63% reduction in energy use per tonne mile. However, emissions numbers will also be impacted by the operation of the fleet. Therefore, NCL operators have KPIs related to energy use per container and will receive daily updates from Siglar Carbon.

“I do not want our customers to have any doubt that our decarbonisation promises and targets are real. That’s why our actions will be measured and the related emissions reductions documented by Siglar Carbon,” said Bente Hetland, NCL’s managing director. “It is still a challenge for many shipowners to fully understand the carbon consequence of their decisions. For our customers it’s almost impossible.”

NCL, founded in 1994, operates container vessels between the European hubs of Rotterdam, Hamburg and Bremerhaven and Norwegian ports from Egersund in the south to Stokmarknes in the north.