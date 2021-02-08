NYK orders its first LPG-powered VLGCs

Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK) is joining the throng of LPG owners getting ships fuelled by gas. The Japanese owner has tapped compatriot Kawasaki Heavy Industries to build two 230 m long, LPG-powered VLGCs, due for delivery next year. No price has been revealed for the newbuilds.

“When LPG is used as fuel, exhaust gas from the ordered VLGCs will contain at least 85% less sulfur oxide (SOx) and 15% less carbon dioxide (CO2) compared to conventional VLGCs equipped with fuel-oil engines,” NYK stated in a release today.

By equipping the ships with LPG tanks on deck, the NYK VLGCs will be possible to load LPG for fuel separately from the LPG cargo. Having the LPG tanks on deck extends the cruising range of the vessel when LPG fuel is used even though the size of the vessel remains the same, NYK explained.