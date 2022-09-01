AsiaGas

NYK wins another LNG charter

Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK) has won a long-term LNG charter contract with Q United Energy Supply & Trading, a subsidiary of compatriot Japanese firm Kyuden Group, which runs utility Kyushu Electric Power Co.

NYK has contracted South Korea’s Samsung Heavy Industries to build a 174,000 cu m ship for delivery in 2024. Prices for the charter or the newbuild have not been revealed.

NYK has a long business relationship with Kyuden. It is already involved in LNG bunkering with the company and is in the midst of building the world’s first LNG-fuelled large coal carrier to go on charter to the power firm.

