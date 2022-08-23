AmericasEnvironmentPorts and Logistics

Oakland plans for zero-emissions operations

Sam Chambers August 23, 2022
Port of Oakland

The Port of Oakland will spend $2m developing clean energy at its facility. The project includes electrical infrastructure including solar generation, battery storage systems, a fuel cell, and the replacement of a substation and connecting circuitry.

“This is a major step toward our goal to make the Oakland Seaport a zero-emissions operation,” said Port of Oakland maritime director Bryan Brandes.

The port approved hiring Burns & McDonnell, an engineering design consulting firm with expertise in power resiliency and clean energy. The design work will result in construction drawings of electrical infrastructure components that incorporate green technology and resiliency features.

The port’s goal is to transition to all electric, heavy-duty trucks and cargo-handling equipment.

