AmericasEuropeFinance and InsuranceTankers

Oaktree cancels offer for stake sale in Torm after shares tumble

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMarch 31, 2023
0 0 1 minute read

Oaktree Capital Management has decided not to go forward with the stake sale in Torm after the shares in the Danish product tanker owner declined sharply on Thursday.

The US private equity firm, which owns around 65% of Torm, was looking to offload 6% or 5m of its shareholding and grant a 30-day option for an additional 750,000 shares (7%).

The sale was set at market terms, which could have seen Oaktree bank around $163m, excluding the optional sale. However, Torm’s shares tanked 14.3% in Copenhagen and 12.7% in New York, from $32.69 to close at $28.53.

“The termination results from an assessment by the selling shareholder that current market conditions are not conducive to this offering on terms that would be in the best interests of the selling shareholder,” the owner of 88 product tankers on a fully delivered basis said in a statement.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMarch 31, 2023
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button