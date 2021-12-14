EuropeFinance and InsuranceTankers

Ocean Yield takes two Scorpio LR2s

Sam Chambers December 14, 2021
Ocean Yield is investing in two modern LR2 product tankers, STI Gallantry and STI Guard, with 10-year bareboat charters to Scorpio Tankers with purchase obligations at the end of the charters.

The total net purchase price is about $70m, net of seller’s credits. The company expects to take delivery of the vessels this month.

Following this latest deal, Ocean Yield will own six LR2 product tankers with long-term charters to Scorpio Tankers.

