Ocean Yield takes two Scorpio LR2s

Ocean Yield is investing in two modern LR2 product tankers, STI Gallantry and STI Guard, with 10-year bareboat charters to Scorpio Tankers with purchase obligations at the end of the charters.

The total net purchase price is about $70m, net of seller’s credits. The company expects to take delivery of the vessels this month.

Following this latest deal, Ocean Yield will own six LR2 product tankers with long-term charters to Scorpio Tankers.