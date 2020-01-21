Oceanteam and Bourbon defer repayment on joint venture subsea vessel pair

January 21st, 2020 Europe, Offshore 0 comments

Oceanteam and Bourbon, the joint owners of CSVs Bourbon Oceanteam 101 and CSV Southern Ocean, have deferred the January instalments on the two vessels to increase cashflow in order to facilitate maintenance activities.

The deferment is allowed under the loan facility agreements attached to the vessels, at no additional cost. The loan instalment will be deferred until the end of the facility in 2022.

The companies said they will use the funds made available by the deferment to perform the operational maintenance program on both vessels later this year, if and when the vessels become available. They are currently on hire in Angola and India respectively.

