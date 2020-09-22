Odfjell Drilling semi-sub secures additional work from Aker BP

Norwegian driller Odfjell Drilling has signed a contract with Aker BP for further work utilising semi-submersible rig Deepsea Stavanger under an existing frame agreement.

The initial contract scope is five wells and has an estimated contract value of up to $44m plus incentives.

The contract is set to commence latest by end of third quarter of 2021, back-to-back with Deepsea Stavanger’s return from South Africa.

Deepsea Stavanger completed a one-year contract with Aker BP in March and is now on a charter contract with Total.