EuropeOffshore

Odfjell Drilling semi-sub secures additional work from Aker BP

Jason Jiang Jason Jiang September 22, 2020
0 52 Less than a minute

Norwegian driller Odfjell Drilling has signed a contract with Aker BP for further work utilising semi-submersible rig Deepsea Stavanger under an existing frame agreement.

The initial contract scope is five wells and has an estimated contract value of up to $44m plus incentives.

The contract is set to commence latest by end of third quarter of 2021, back-to-back with Deepsea Stavanger’s return from South Africa.

Deepsea Stavanger completed a one-year contract with Aker BP in March and is now on a charter contract with Total.

Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close