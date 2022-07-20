EuropeOffshore

Odfjell Drilling semisub gets more work with Equinor

Norwegian energy major Equinor has added two more wells to its contract with Odfjell Drilling for 2010-built semisubmersible rig Deepsea Stavanger.

Following this addition, the rig now has eight wells to be drilled, which are expected to occupy the unit into the third quarter of 2023.

The rate of the additional work is similar to contract signed between the two parties in May 2021, with an increase included should certain CO2 targets be met. The contract also includes a performance incentive rate that will apply when wells are delivered safely and ahead of target. Integrated services are provided through the contract and compensated separately.

