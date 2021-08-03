Oldendorff sells capesize bulker to JP Morgan

German dry bulk giant Oldendorff Carriers has sold its 2016-built capesize bulk carrier Hark Oldendorff to US investment firm JP Morgan.

Multiple brokers reported the 209,325 dwt vessel went for a price tag of $45m, lower than the VesselsValue estimate of $49.74m. Delivery is scheduled for January next year.

Oldendorff acquired the vessel, formerly Trust Amity, from Singapore-based Trust Energy Resources, a subsidiary of Tata Power Company, in June last year. Prior to the acquisition, the ship spent four years on a charter with Oldendorff, following its delivery from Yangzijiang Shipyard.

The company recently ordered a capesize bulker at Namura Shipbuilding, with delivery scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2022.