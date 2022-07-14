OLL rolls out offshore wind crew management service

UK-based marine and renewable support business Offshore Operations Limited (OOL) has rolled out its full-service crew management offering for the offshore wind sector.

The company said it will provide turnkey crew management packages supporting the full lifecycle of talent solutions, from sourcing and management, to training and development, payroll and more.

“By managing the process from start to finish, we take the hassle out of such a vital part of every project – finding the right people for the job,” said Joshua Brennan, managing director of OOL.

OOL provides a range of operational and technical support services to the offshore renewables industry, including offshore project oversight, newbuild management, HSE support, specialist project provisioning, consultancy and marine coordination.

The company is part of the CSO Marine Group, which also includes ship brokerage, chartering and marine intelligence company, Colebrook Offshore, and vessel design firm, Rockabill Marine Design.

“With our vast network of industry partners and crucial market intelligence, we can also be one step ahead of other agencies – meaning we can select from the highest quality talent pool for projects and vessels in the pipeline,” added Brennan.