Olympic books up to four CSOVs at Ulstein

Norwegian offshore vessel owner and subsea and renewable energy services provider Olympic has contracted compatriot shipbuilder Ulstein for two methanol-ready offshore wind construction service operation vessels (CSOVs) with options attached for an additional two newbuilds.

The 89.6 m long vessels are based on the Ulstein SX222 design with Twin X-Stern from Ulstein Design & Solutions. The newbuilds will be powered by diesel-electric propulsion in combination with battery energy storage systems.

Ulstein said the vessels that will deliver in the spring and summer of 2024 are prepared for methanol fuel and have available space for additional battery capacity for full-electric repowering when the infrastructure for such becomes available. No price tag has been revealed for this order.

Established in 1996, Olympic has previously built six vessels at Ulstein Verft and was the first customer of Ulstein Design & Solutions.

“For us, it will be crucial that the vessels are delivered on time and at the right quality, and this is what Ulstein Verft is known for,” said Stig Remøy, founder and chairman of Olympic group, adding: “As a shipowner in the Norwegian maritime cluster, it is important for us to invest in this cluster. With a shipyard, ship designer, suppliers and Vartdal Invest as a co-investor, this is a project with strong local ownership.”