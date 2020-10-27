AsiaEuropeTankers

Olympic Shipping offloads VLCC

Onassis Foundation-controlled Greek owner Olympic Shipping has sold a 17-year-old VLCC to Asian buyers.

Multiple shipbroking houses including Advanced Shipping & Trading, Seasure Shipbroking reported that Olympic Shipping sold its 2003-built 305,000 dwt VLCC Olympic Liberty to an Asian buyer for around $26m, higher than VesselsValue‘s valuation of $24.8m.

Allied Shipbroking identified the buyer as Thai owner Nathalin, the parent group of tanker operator Prima Marine.

Should the sale be confirmed, Olympic Shipping will have a reduced fleet of 30 vessels made up of 10 bulkers and 20 tankers according to VesselsValue.

Nathalin’s Prima Marine currently owns a fleet of 29 tankers with another three on order.

