One dead, ten still missing in Grimaldi roro blaze

Firefighters have recovered the body of one missing passenger from a burnt-out truck trapped on fire-ravaged Grimaldi roro Euroferry Olympia . Meanwhile, one of the passengers was found alive and rescued on Sunday morning, the Greek coast guard said.

A total of 10 people, said to be Bulgarian, Turkish and Greek nationals and all thought to be lorry drivers are still unaccounted for.

The Italian-owned ship, which was carrying more than 290 passengers and crew, as well as 153 trucks and 32 cars, caught fire on Friday, while on its way from Igoumenitsa in Greece towards Brindisi in Italy. The cause of the blaze is still being investigated. The ship’s captain and two officers were arrested by the Corfu Port Authority, and subsequently released, the coast guard said.

The rescuers evacuated around 280 people and took them to the island of Corfu. Two people were rescued on Friday evening. One was a Bulgarian truck driver and the other a migrant from Afghanistan, reportedly not registered on the ship’s passengers’ lists.

The ship is being towed to the port of Kassiopi, in Corfu. It is slightly listing from the water which has poured into it, but is in no danger of capsizing, authorities said. The efforts to find the 10 missing people started again this morning, according to local media.