ONE Eco Calculator launched

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersApril 10, 2023
Japanese containerline Ocean Network Express (ONE) has debuted its ONE Eco Calculator, which calculates carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from ONE’s operating vessels.

With the ONE Eco Calculator, units are expressed as either tank-to-wake (TTW), a measure of emissions from burning fuel, which has been stored in a tank, or well-to-wake (WTW), a measure of emissions from fuel production, delivery, and use aboard ships.

“As we strive towards decarbonisation, ONE is on a continuous journey to encourage stakeholders to participate,” said Koshiro Wake, a senior vice president at ONE. “Thus, the ONE Eco Calculator was developed not only for ourselves, but also for like-minded players and customers seeking sustainable transport solutions and seeking to manage their own cargo emissions.”

The ONE Eco Calculator provides total distance and total CO2 emissions from place of receipt to place of delivery, including door locations.

Many liners have developed emissions calculators although their disparity in terms of results has created much criticism.

