One missing after four seafarers fall from bulker off Taiwan

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinOctober 19, 2022
VIMC

Taiwanese authorities are searching for a chief officer who fell overboard from a Vietnamese bulk carrier VIMC Sunrise together with three other crewmembers who were injured in the fall but rescued.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon while the 56,100 dwt supramax was anchoring 7 nautical miles west of the port of Mailiao in Taiwan.

The coast guard dispatched two patrol ships, and the National Airborne Service Corps sent a helicopter to the area, however, the search and rescue operation was hampered by bad weather.

Two of the three survivors suffered broken legs in the fall, while the third broke an arm, according to local media. The VIMC Sunrise left the area and arrived at the Port of Kaohsiung to get medical help for the injured crewmembers. The air search was resumed on Tuesday, but the fourth crewmember is still reported missing.

Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

