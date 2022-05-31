AsiaContainers

ONE signs for 10 newbuilds

Sam Chambers May 31, 2022
Port of Hamburg

Japan’s Ocean Network Express (ONE) has signed shipbuilding contracts with both Hyundai Heavy Industries and Nihon Shipyard to construct five 13,700 teu vessels each, all for delivery in 2025.

The ships will be both ammonia- and methanol-ready on delivery, with ONE also looking at adding carbon capture and storage technology on the newbuilds.

“The company will continue to make necessary investments in greener assets and technologies, whilst engaging in open collaboration with industry stakeholders,” ONE said in a statement today.

Singapore-headquartered ONE is the world’s seventh largest containerline. It was created by merging the container units of Japan’s big three shipping lines, Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK), Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line).

Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

