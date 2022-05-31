ONE signs for 10 newbuilds

Japan’s Ocean Network Express (ONE) has signed shipbuilding contracts with both Hyundai Heavy Industries and Nihon Shipyard to construct five 13,700 teu vessels each, all for delivery in 2025.

The ships will be both ammonia- and methanol-ready on delivery, with ONE also looking at adding carbon capture and storage technology on the newbuilds.

“The company will continue to make necessary investments in greener assets and technologies, whilst engaging in open collaboration with industry stakeholders,” ONE said in a statement today.

Singapore-headquartered ONE is the world’s seventh largest containerline. It was created by merging the container units of Japan’s big three shipping lines, Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK), Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line).