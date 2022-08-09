Orwell marks next chapter in Peter Georgiopoulos’s fleet expansion

United Overseas Group (UOG) has added to its fleet with the acquisition of 2010-built MR tanker Orwell , according to brokers.

Allied Shipbroking and Seasure Shipbroking are reporting that UOG has agreed a $25m deal with Petros Pappas-controlled Product Shipping & Trading for the Hyundai-built ship. The price is slightly higher than the $23.9m valuation provided by online portal VesselsValue.

UOG, an investment firm controlled by Peter Georgiopoulos and Leonidas Vrondissi, acquired Dubai-based United Arab Chemical Carriers (UACC) last year and currently owns a fleet of 19 tankers, with a further two on bareboat charter.