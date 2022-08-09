EuropeTankers

Orwell marks next chapter in Peter Georgiopoulos’s fleet expansion

Photo of Grant Rowles Grant RowlesAugust 9, 2022
0 51 Less than a minute
Product Shipping & Trading

United Overseas Group (UOG) has added to its fleet with the acquisition of 2010-built MR tanker Orwell, according to brokers.

Allied Shipbroking and Seasure Shipbroking are reporting that UOG has agreed a $25m deal with Petros Pappas-controlled Product Shipping & Trading for the Hyundai-built ship. The price is slightly higher than the $23.9m valuation provided by online portal VesselsValue.

UOG, an investment firm controlled by Peter Georgiopoulos and Leonidas Vrondissi, acquired Dubai-based United Arab Chemical Carriers (UACC) last year and currently owns a fleet of 19 tankers, with a further two on bareboat charter.

Tags
Photo of Grant Rowles Grant RowlesAugust 9, 2022
0 51 Less than a minute
Photo of Grant Rowles

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button