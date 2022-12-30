Oshima will start construction of first bulk carrier at newly acquired yard in April

Japan’s Oshima Shipbuilding has completed the takeover of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’s Nagasaki Shipyard & Machinery Works (Koyagi), with plans to start construction of a first bulk carrier there in April.

The Koyagi dock will focus on dry bulk carriers, Oshima’s specialty, but is likely to see a jump up in size to capes. Oshima will also look at manufacturing LNG fuel tanks at its newly acquired yard.

Mitsubishi Heavy has been scaling back its commercial shipbuilding operations in recent years. Its Koyagi facility features one of the biggest drydocks in Japan.