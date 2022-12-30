AsiaDry CargoShipyards

Oshima will start construction of first bulk carrier at newly acquired yard in April

Sam Chambers December 30, 2022
Japan’s Oshima Shipbuilding has completed the takeover of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’s Nagasaki Shipyard & Machinery Works (Koyagi), with plans to start construction of a first bulk carrier there in April.

The Koyagi dock will focus on dry bulk carriers, Oshima’s specialty, but is likely to see a jump up in size to capes. Oshima will also look at manufacturing LNG fuel tanks at its newly acquired yard.

Mitsubishi Heavy has been scaling back its commercial shipbuilding operations in recent years. Its Koyagi facility features one of the biggest drydocks in Japan.

