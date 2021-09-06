AsiaDry Cargo

Pan Ocean’s fleet set to break through the 300 mark

Pan Ocean

Pan Ocean, South Korea’s number one bulk line, has revealed what a busy year it has had to date in taking in a raft of chartered-in ships, pushing the Seoul-headquartered company towards the 300-ship mark.

At a recent investor relations meeting, Pan Ocean revealed it is now operating 293 bulk carriers, having secured 76 extra ships from January to June. Of the 293 ships, 191 are chartered in. Company officials expect the fleet to surpass 300 ships shortly.

Pan Ocean was taken over by Korean agricultural concern Harim Group in 2015, having gone into court receivership in 2013.

Beyond its dry bulk foundations, Pan Ocean is also active in the tanker, container and LNG sectors.

