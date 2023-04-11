BunkeringMiddle East

Peninsula adds to Middle East bunker tanker fleet

Bunkering specialist Peninsula has added another tanker to bolster its supply operations in UAE’s Fujairah, the third largest bunker fuel market in the world.

The Gibraltar-based company has expanded its fleet with the Hercules Comet, ex-Pearl Majestic.

According to VesselsValue data, the 2019-built 8,000 dwt ship has been acquired from Singapore’s Consort Bunkers for $14m.

Peninsula received its license to operate in Fujairah and Khor Fakkan in September 2022, followed by its first physical operation in October 2022. The company has since added additional tonnage to its operations and today operates four bunker vessels in the region.

