Peterson seals integrated logistics deal with ODE Asset Management

Peterson has been awarded a three-year contract by ODE Asset Management (ODE AM) to provide integrated logistics services from the Port of Lowestoft.

Under the contract, Peterson will support Doris Group’s unit with quayside services, fuel bunkering, road transport and other logistics services for its seven offshore managed assets in the Southern North Sea.

Peterson’s Lighthouse suite of technologies will also be utilised as part of the contract, “bringing significant efficiency benefits across road transport, vessel voyages, and with container rentals,” the company said.

In addition, Peterson will establish a control tower at its Lowestoft facility to coordinate all the activities relating to ODE AM’s vessels in port. The contract took effect on December 1. The value has not been disclosed.