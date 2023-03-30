Petrofac and Hitachi land $14bn offshore wind deal with Tennet

Energy services company Petrofac and technology group Hitachi Energy have sealed a €13bn ($14.1bn) framework deal with Dutch-German transmission system operator TenneT to supply offshore platforms and onshore converter stations.

The multi-year deal, which Petrofac said represents the largest in its history, is part of TenneT’s 2 GW high-voltage direct current (HVDC) offshore wind programme in the North Sea.

TenneT is in charge of almost two-thirds of the 65 GW in offshore wind capacity targeted by Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark and Belgium by 2030.

The agreement includes initial six projects, five of which will connect offshore wind farms to the Dutch grid and the sixth to the German grid.

Petrofac will carry out the engineering, procurement, construction and installation of the offshore platforms and elements of the onshore converter stations, while Hitachi Energy will supply converter stations.

The first contract under the framework, for the Ijmuiden Ver Alpha project, was awarded with immediate effect. The second, Nederwiek 1, is expected to be awarded later in the year. The deal also includes projects Doordewind 1, Doordewind 2, Nederwiek 3 and LanWin5, expected to be awarded in the next few years.