Petrofac secures North Sea contract with Ithaca Energy

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJuly 2, 2021
Offshore engineering specialist Petrofac has been awarded a two-and-a-half-year contract with Ithaca Energy for the Captain enhanced oil recovery project in the UK sector of the North Sea.

Under the $17m contract, Petrofac will be responsible for fabricating, constructing and commissioning the topsides development, securing more than 40 Petrofac roles, on and offshore, as well as specialist fabrication expertise.

Petrofac chief operating officer, Nick Shorten, said: “This award is an excellent example of our long-standing collaboration with Ithaca Energy. As incumbent integrated services contractor, Petrofac is in a unique position to maximise productivity across both the project and ongoing operations on Captain.”

Petrofac has supported Ithaca Energy’s FPF1 assets since 2011, and its Alba, Captain and Erskine assets since 2014. In 2020, it was awarded a new five-year integrated services contract for operations, maintenance, engineering, construction, and onshore and offshore technical support across Ithaca’s entire North Sea-operated asset base.

