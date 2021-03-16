Petrofac suspended from bidding for ADNOC contracts

UK-based offshore service provider Petrofac has been notified by UAE’s ADNOC that it has been suspended from competing for new awards until further notice.

The decision by ADNOC follows David Lufkin, a former executive of Petrofac, pleading guilty in a UK court to three charges of bribery for offering and making $30m in payments to influence the awarding in 2013 of an engineering, procurement and construction contract to Petrofac for the Upper Zakum project.

Petrofac said it would continue engineering, procurement and construction work on two ADNOC projects currently underway.

“ADNOC has stated that it recognizes the long-standing nature of its relationship with Petrofac and has confirmed that its decision will be reviewed on a periodic basis,” Petrofac said in a statement.