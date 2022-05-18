Petrofac wins Mauritania decommissioning contract with Tullow Oil

UK offshore engineering specialist Petrofac has been selected by Tullow Oil to provide well decommissioning services in Mauritania.

The contract, with a potential total value of more than $60m, involves the project management, engineering, planning and plugging and abandonment of seven subsea wells on Tullow Oil’s Banda and Tiof fields.

Petrofac assumes responsibility for the subsea well decommissioning scope from Maersk Decom, who has been preparing the work since 2020. By mutual agreement, the parties have novated the contract to Petrofac, who will take immediate responsibility for the project, with the offshore scope running from Q4 2022 through Q1 2023.

Petrofac will provide all personnel, assets, and equipment required for the project, including management of the Island Innovator drilling unit and offshore support vessels.